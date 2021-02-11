COVID-19: Decreasing Number Of Cases 'Encouraging,' Latimer Says; New Breakdown By Community

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester continues to drop, an "encouraging sign," according to County Executive George Latimer, though the total number of fatalities has topped 2,000 for the entire near year-long pandemic.

The Westchester Department of Health was reporting 527 new COVID-19 cases out of 14,518 tests administered throughout the county on Wednesday, Feb. 10, as the number of newly reported infections continues dwindling.

There are now 7,567 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, down from 9,343 last week and nearly 12,000 two weeks ago.

Latimer touted the county's 4.6 percent positive infection rate on Wednesday after seeing it peak over 10 percent following spikes after Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's.

"We're encouraged that the total number of active cases is down and the infection rate is not as high as it was," he said. "But in no way are we out of the woods, and these numbers can oscillate wildly, and we haven't seen yet whether there's going to be a Super Bowl spike (in cases)."

A total of 489 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Westchester hospitals, down from 521 last week and 588 two weeks ago.

"We're encouraged that the numbers are down," Latimer said. "These represent roughly a 15 percent reduction in that time."

There have now been 99,984 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester since the pandemic began last year out of nearly two million tested. The overall 5.3 percent positive infection rate is among the lowest in the Hudson Valley.

Westchester is reporting a total of 2,168 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began, including 2,002 county residents.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Feb. 11:

Yonkers: 2,087;

New Rochelle: 758;

Mount Vernon: 655;

White Plains: 459;

Yorktown: 302;

Greenburgh: 287;

Port Chester: 258;

Peekskill: 207;

Mount Pleasant: 203;

Cortlandt: 187;

Ossining Village: 183;

Harrison: 154;

Eastchester: 152;

Somers: 139;

Bedford: 106;

Tarrytown: 98;

Mamaroneck Village: 93;

Sleepy Hollow: 89;

North Castle: 87;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 73;

New Castle: 71;

Rye City: 70;

Dobbs Ferry: 64;

Scarsdale: 62;

Mount Kisco: 60;

Elmsford: 51;

Rye Brook: 50;

Mamaroneck Town: 49;

Tuckahoe: 46;

Croton-on-Hudson: 46;

Pelham Manor: 40;

Pelham: 39;

Lewisboro: 39;

North Salem: 38

Pleasantville: 37;

Irvington: 35;

Bronxville: 33;

Ardsley: 33;

Larchmont: 31;

Ossining Town: 28;

Briarcliff Manor: 28;

Pound Ridge: 23;

Buchanan: 17.

"Overall, the numbers do show us that we're heading in the right direction, and ultimately when you'll see these numbers really move is when the number of Westchester residents are vaccinated against this disease," Latimer said.

"So then there will be very few new tested positives, and we'll see active cases drop, and we'll get to the point like in the summertime when there's a low or no number of cases.”

Then we can start to look for the day that we can return to normalcy and people can be more comfortable to resume their normal lives."

There were 285,499 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 10, according to Cuomo, resulting in 10,099 new cases for a 3.54 percent positive infection rate, holding relatively steady from the previous day.

Two hundred and fifty-one COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total dropped to 7,352 still being treated statewide, down by more than 500 a week ago. There are 1,402 patients in ICU, and 941 are currently intubated.

There were 122 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, there have been 1,504,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of more than 34.3 million tested. There have been 36,743 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

