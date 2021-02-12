Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: CDC Releases New Guidance, Strategies For Reopening Schools
News

COVID-19: Death Toll Tops 2K; New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Community

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Westchester COVID-19 map on Friday, Feb. 12.
The Westchester COVID-19 map on Friday, Feb. 12. Photo Credit: Westchester County

More than 2,000 Westchester residents have now died from COVID-19, though the number of active cases continues dropping as the vaccine becomes more readily available.

Westchester reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 2,175 fatalities, including 2,010 county residents. 

There are now 7,353 active COVID-19 cases, down from nearly 9,000 last week, and there have been a total of 100,504 confirmed infections out of more than 1.9 million tested since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, there were 12,442 COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester, resulting in 520 new cases, according to the Department of Health.

The overall 5.3 percent positive infection rate is among the lowest in the Hudson Valley.

A total of 39,695 residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Westchester County Center, including 2,025 on Thursday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Feb. 12:

  • Yonkers: 2,060;
  • New Rochelle: 714;
  • Mount Vernon: 627;
  • White Plains: 437;
  • Yorktown: 290;
  • Greenburgh: 269;
  • Port Chester: 261;
  • Mount Pleasant: 195;
  • Peekskill: 192;
  • Ossining Village: 181;
  • Cortlandt: 175;
  • Eastchester: 151;
  • Harrison: 148;
  • Somers: 142;
  • Bedford: 106;
  • Mamaroneck Village: 101;
  • Tarrytown: 98;
  • Sleepy Hollow: 84;
  • North Castle: 81;
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 74;
  • Rye City: 71;
  • Scarsdale: 68;
  • New Castle: 66;
  • Mount Kisco: 59;
  • Dobbs Ferry: 58;
  • Elmsford: 54;
  • Rye Brook: 50;
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 46;
  • Mamaroneck Town: 45;
  • North Salem: 43;
  • Pelham Manor: 42;
  • Tuckahoe: 42;
  • Pelham: 38;
  • Bronxville: 36;
  • Irvington: 34;
  • Lewisboro: 34;
  • Pleasantville: 33;
  • Ardsley: 30;
  • Larchmont: 25;
  • Ossining Town: 24;
  • Briarcliff Manor: 27;
  • Pound Ridge: 25;
  • Buchanan: 17.

There were 237,134 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 11, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,404 new cases for a 3.54 percent positive infection rate, holding relatively steady from the previous day.

The seven-day average positivity rate in New York has dropped to 4.04 percent, the lowest since Nov. 30, representing 35 days of consecutive decline in the number.

Two hundred and seventy-four COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total being treated dropped to 7,068 still being treated statewide, down by more than 700 a week ago. There are 1,358 patients in ICU, and 869 are currently intubated.

There were 135 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,512,690 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 34.5 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 36,882 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

White Plains Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.