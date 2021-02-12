COVID-19: Death Toll Tops 2K; New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Community

More than 2,000 Westchester residents have now died from COVID-19, though the number of active cases continues dropping as the vaccine becomes more readily available.
Westchester reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 2,175 fatalities, including 2,010 county residents.
There are now 7,353 active COVID-19 cases, down from nearly 9,000 last week, and there have been a total of 100,504 confirmed infections out of more than 1.9 million tested since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Thursday, Feb. 11, there were 12,442 COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester, resulting in 520 new cases, according to the Department of Health.
The overall 5.3 percent positive infection rate is among the lowest in the Hudson Valley.
A total of 39,695 residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Westchester County Center, including 2,025 on Thursday.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Feb. 12:
- Yonkers: 2,060;
- New Rochelle: 714;
- Mount Vernon: 627;
- White Plains: 437;
- Yorktown: 290;
- Greenburgh: 269;
- Port Chester: 261;
- Mount Pleasant: 195;
- Peekskill: 192;
- Ossining Village: 181;
- Cortlandt: 175;
- Eastchester: 151;
- Harrison: 148;
- Somers: 142;
- Bedford: 106;
- Mamaroneck Village: 101;
- Tarrytown: 98;
- Sleepy Hollow: 84;
- North Castle: 81;
- Hastings-on-Hudson: 74;
- Rye City: 71;
- Scarsdale: 68;
- New Castle: 66;
- Mount Kisco: 59;
- Dobbs Ferry: 58;
- Elmsford: 54;
- Rye Brook: 50;
- Croton-on-Hudson: 46;
- Mamaroneck Town: 45;
- North Salem: 43;
- Pelham Manor: 42;
- Tuckahoe: 42;
- Pelham: 38;
- Bronxville: 36;
- Irvington: 34;
- Lewisboro: 34;
- Pleasantville: 33;
- Ardsley: 30;
- Larchmont: 25;
- Ossining Town: 24;
- Briarcliff Manor: 27;
- Pound Ridge: 25;
- Buchanan: 17.
There were 237,134 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 11, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,404 new cases for a 3.54 percent positive infection rate, holding relatively steady from the previous day.
The seven-day average positivity rate in New York has dropped to 4.04 percent, the lowest since Nov. 30, representing 35 days of consecutive decline in the number.
Two hundred and seventy-four COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total being treated dropped to 7,068 still being treated statewide, down by more than 700 a week ago. There are 1,358 patients in ICU, and 869 are currently intubated.
There were 135 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.
Statewide, a total of 1,512,690 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 34.5 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 36,882 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
