COVID-19: Death Toll Tops 2K; New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Community

More than 2,000 Westchester residents have now died from COVID-19, though the number of active cases continues dropping as the vaccine becomes more readily available.

Westchester reported 12 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 2,175 fatalities, including 2,010 county residents.

There are now 7,353 active COVID-19 cases, down from nearly 9,000 last week, and there have been a total of 100,504 confirmed infections out of more than 1.9 million tested since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, there were 12,442 COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester, resulting in 520 new cases, according to the Department of Health.

The overall 5.3 percent positive infection rate is among the lowest in the Hudson Valley.

A total of 39,695 residents have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Westchester County Center, including 2,025 on Thursday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Feb. 12:

Yonkers: 2,060;

New Rochelle: 714;

Mount Vernon: 627;

White Plains: 437;

Yorktown: 290;

Greenburgh: 269;

Port Chester: 261;

Mount Pleasant: 195;

Peekskill: 192;

Ossining Village: 181;

Cortlandt: 175;

Eastchester: 151;

Harrison: 148;

Somers: 142;

Bedford: 106;

Mamaroneck Village: 101;

Tarrytown: 98;

Sleepy Hollow: 84;

North Castle: 81;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 74;

Rye City: 71;

Scarsdale: 68;

New Castle: 66;

Mount Kisco: 59;

Dobbs Ferry: 58;

Elmsford: 54;

Rye Brook: 50;

Croton-on-Hudson: 46;

Mamaroneck Town: 45;

North Salem: 43;

Pelham Manor: 42;

Tuckahoe: 42;

Pelham: 38;

Bronxville: 36;

Irvington: 34;

Lewisboro: 34;

Pleasantville: 33;

Ardsley: 30;

Larchmont: 25;

Ossining Town: 24;

Briarcliff Manor: 27;

Pound Ridge: 25;

Buchanan: 17.

There were 237,134 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 11, according to Cuomo, resulting in 8,404 new cases for a 3.54 percent positive infection rate, holding relatively steady from the previous day.

The seven-day average positivity rate in New York has dropped to 4.04 percent, the lowest since Nov. 30, representing 35 days of consecutive decline in the number.

Two hundred and seventy-four COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total being treated dropped to 7,068 still being treated statewide, down by more than 700 a week ago. There are 1,358 patients in ICU, and 869 are currently intubated.

There were 135 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,512,690 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 34.5 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 36,882 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

