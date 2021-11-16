Con Ed Issues Warning For 'Immediate Payment' Scam

Don't fall for it.

Officials are cautioning about a new scam making the rounds involving fraudsters posing as Con Edison employees demanding immediate payment.

According to the utility company, officials have been alerted to a recent rash of fraud where scammers pose as Con Edison employees demanding immediate payment through the Cash app, Venmo, or Zelle, or risk having their power cut off.

Officials said that those calls are fraudulent, and Con Edison would not contact customers demanding immediate payment in those forms.

Some of the callers came from a spoofed number (1-800-634-1633) that will appear on caller ID. The scammers will say they are from Con Edison and that they are letting the homeowner know electric will be cut off if the potential mark doesn't send them money right away.

Anyone who receives a scam call has been advised to hang up the phone immediately and contact local police or Con Edison.

