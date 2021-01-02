Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Cuomo Declares State Of Emergency In Westchester
Alert Issued For Vulnerable Missing Man In Westchester

Zak Failla
Antonio Yanni
Antonio Yanni Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

Seen him?

Police in Westchester have issued are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a missing man who is suffering from paranoid schizophrenia.

The Yonkers Police Department issued an alert from 33-year-old Antonio Yanni, who was reported missing over the weekend and may be in need of medical attention.

Investigators did not know what clothing Yanni was wearing when he was last seen, but noted that he could be driving a white Chevrolet van with a New York license plate 351-59JU in Westchester or the Bronx.

Yanni was described as being 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 31 on South Devon Avenue in Yonkers. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department by calling 911 or (914) 377-7900.

