Alert Issued For Missing Westchester Man

An alert has been missing for a missing 60-year-old man in Westchester who may be in need of medical attention.

Members of the Yonkers Police Department are attempting to locate Angel Barrer, who was last seen at Palisade Gardens in Yonkers on Tuesday, March 2.

Police noted that Barrer is a diagnosed schizophrenic and suffers from bipolar disorder.

At the time he was last seen, Barrer was wearing a blue jean jacket, white t-shirt, and khaki pants, police said. He’s been described as being 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information regarding Barrer’s whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or contact the Yonkers Police Department by calling (914) 377-7900.

