Alert Issued For 85-Year-Old Westchester Man Reported Missing Again

An alert has been issued by police in Westchester as they attempt to locate a missing 85-year-old man who may be in need of medical attention.

The Yonkers Police Department sent out an alert for Gillen Hiles, who was last seen on Central Park Avenue in the city on Monday, March 8.

Police noted that Hines is known to frequent the Bronx, suffers from dementia, and has previously gone missing and was located in Plainfield, New Jersey.

When he was last seen, Hines was wearing blue jeans, brown shoes, and police noted that he has a cut on his nose with stitches.

Hines has been described as being 5-foot-7 weighing approximately 120 pounds. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or contact the Yonkers Police Department by calling (914) 377-7900.

