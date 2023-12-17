Major Storm Arrives In Northeast: Here's When To Expect Heaviest Rain, Strongest Wind Gusts

The front end of the storm arrived from the south early Sunday afternoon, Dec. 17, and rain will become heavy Sunday night, continuing into Monday, Dec. 18, the National Weather Service says. (For a radar image of the region late Sunday afternoon, see the first image above.)

Precipitation could transition to light snow in interior areas Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday, Dec. 19 when the temperature drops below freezing farther north.

A widespread 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is forecast, with locally higher amounts of up to 5 to 6 inches. (Click on the second image from AccuWeather.com above for projected rainfall amounts.)

The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall late Sunday night into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service said, adding that "the combination of heavy rainfall and the already saturated grounds due to heavier rain over the last week will likely result in streams across the area experiencing rapid rises resulting in flooding along low-lying and flood-prone locations."

Scattered thunderstorms are possible overnight into around daybreak on Monday morning.

Steady rain should begin to wind down late Monday afternoon, followed by showers in the evening and at times overnight.

"Wind gusts will range between 40 and 60 mph and could approach 70 mph along the coast," according to AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

Wind advisories are in effect from midnight to noon on Monday for much of the region, with gusts expected to be between 40 and 60 mph.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Sunday afternoon. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result."

Areas expected to see the strongest gusts are shown in the third image above from AccuWeather.com.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and brisk with a high temperature of around 40 degrees. There could be scattered showers at times.

Look for sunny skies on Wednesday, Dec. 20 with a high again around 40.

The outlook for Thursday, Dec. 21 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 40s.

