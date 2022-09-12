This NY Pizzeria Ranks No. 1 In US, Ties For Best In World According To New Top 50 Listing

Those in search of America’s best pizza need look no further than New York City, according to a new ranking from 50 Top Pizza.

The annual listing of the world’s top 50 pizza restaurants named Una Pizza Napoletana, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as the best in the country.

Owner Anthony Mangieri’s popular eatery landed in a dead heat tie with a Naples, Italy restaurant for the honor of best pizzeria in the world.

The ranking describes Mangieri as a “true pioneer” of the Neapolitan style in New York, praising his dough leavening process and use of fresh, quality ingredients.

“The impeccable service which is repeatedly mentioned by critics; all this is ‘Una Pizza Napoletana,’ a true Neapolitan embassy in the Big Apple,” 50 Top Pizza said.

Mangieri called the title an honor in an Instagram post Thursday, Sept. 8.

“Since I was young I visited Naples with my mom and fell in love with the city, the culture and the food,” he said. “Tasting pizza there put me on this lifelong journey - spending my teens and twenties trying to recreate what I tasted in Naples.

“I feel so grateful to be doing this work and still learning after all these years, to still wake up everyday inspired to go to ‘work’ and want to get better.

“There are amazing pizza makers all over the globe and Una Pizza Napoletana and I are just a small part of that incredible community.”

A native of New Jersey, Mangieri opened the first incarnation of Una Pizza Napoletana at the age of 25 in Point Pleasant Beach, reads his company bio.

He later opened locations in Manhattan’s East Village and San Francisco before returning to New York’s Lower East side in 2018.

His restaurant focuses on naturally-leavened, wood-fired pizzas that are complemented with “a few appetizers, made-daily ice cream and seasonal sorbetto,” along with a selection of Italian wines and beers.

Una Pizza Napoletana is located at 175 Orchard Street in New York and is open Thursday through Saturday “until sold out of fresh dough.”

Find out more on its website.

