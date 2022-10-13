These Are Top 10 Pizzerias In Westchester Area, According To Yelp Rankings

A ranking has detailed the best pizzerias in and around Westchester County.

Yelp released a ranking in the top-rated pizzerias in the region based on the reviews the eateries received.

According to the report, the following pizzerias were some of the highest rated in the area:

1. Grigg Street Pizza

Located at 1 Grigg St. in Greenwich, this pizzeria received a ranking of five stars from its more than 50 reviews.

"Their hand-made sourdough crust, organic house-made sauce, fresh high-end cheeses, and gourmet deli meats puts Grigg Street at the top of my pizza chart," Scot G. said in a Yelp review. "Get some hot honey on the pepperoni slice; you're welcome!"

2. Pizza Domo

This eatery, located at 1 South Central Ave. in Hartsdale, also received a five star ranking on Yelp for its 18 reviews.

"Best pizza in Westchester! It was so good," Chris D. wrote. "I loved this place and would visit again for sure."

3. Slice of Stamford

Another Fairfield County addition to the list, this eatery is located at 581 Newfield Ave. in Stamford. It received four-and-a-half stars from its more than 100 reviews.

"Favorite pizzeria in Stamford," Mitchell T. said in a review. "Great menu and always well prepared. Prompt delivery always served hot and fresh."

4. Arthur Avenue Wood Fired Pizza And Catering

Located at 210 Marble Ave. in Pleasantville, this pizzeria received a four-and-a-half star rating from nearly 90 reviews. Reviewers have praised the thin and crispy crusts of the pizzas the restaurant serves.

5. Utica Pie Co.

This White Plains pizzeria, located at 594 Mamaroneck Ave., received four-and-a-half stars from more than 40 reviews. The eatery is known for its signature "Tomato Pie," bringing a beloved style of pies from Upstate and Central New York to the area.

Pizzeria La Rosa in New Rochelle was ranked sixth on the list, and Greenwich Pizzeria in Riverside was ranked seventh.

White Plains eatery Venice Pizza & Trattoria was ranked eighth, followed by Mount Kisco's Locali Pizza Bar & Kitchen at ninth.

Paisanos Pizza in New City was ranked 10th.

