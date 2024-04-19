Fog/Mist 44°

SHARE

Here's Timing For Latest Round Of Rain, Showers, Weekend Outlook, 5-Day Forecast

An unsettled weather pattern will bring a new round of rain and showers to the region.

An unsettled weather pattern will bring a new round of rain and showers to the region at the outset of the weekend.

An unsettled weather pattern will bring a new round of rain and showers to the region at the outset of the weekend.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/ELG21
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Friday, April 19, will be mostly cloudy throughout the day and not as cool, with a high temperature in the mid-50s to lower 60s.

But it will stay dry until Friday evening when a season moves in, bringing precipitation that will last on and off until around midday on Saturday, April 20.

About a quarter of an inch of rainfall is expected.

Skies will become mostly sunny Saturday afternoon, helping the high temperature climb into the mid-60s.

It will remain clear overnight, leading to a bright and sunny day on Sunday, April 21. The high temperature will be around or just below 60 degrees.

Look for more of the same on Monday, April 22, with plenty of sun and a high temperature in the low 60s.

The outlook for Tuesday, April 23, calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE