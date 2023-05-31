Cold Front Will Lead To Chance For Thunderstorms, New Shift In Temperatures

It will remain dry on Wednesday, May 31 with a high temperature in the mid-70s after a cool morning, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be hazy sunshine with patchy smoke from the Nova Scotia wildfires though most of the smoke will be at high levels of the atmosphere,

Things will heat up as the calendar flips from May to June.

Look for a high temperature in the mid-80s on Thursday, June 1 with patchy morning fog and mostly cloudy skies to start the day, followed by gradual clear.

Widespread high temps in the upper 80s are on tap for Friday, June 2 with the mercury reaching the 90-degree mark in some spots.

As a backdoor cold front pushes through from the east, there will be a chance for showers and storms starting in the early afternoon. (See image above from AccuWeather.com.)

The chance for storms and showers will increase Friday evening and continue through the overnight hours.

The passage of the frontal system will bring another temperature shift at the end of the week, with a high temperature of around 70 degrees on Saturday, June 3 with skies becoming partly sunny.

Sunday, June 4 will be mainly sunny and continued cool with a high temperature in the upper 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

