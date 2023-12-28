Big Change Ahead For New Year's Eve After Potent Storm Unleashes Drenching Downpours

Rainfall began to wind down starting in the west mid-morning Thursday, Dec. 28, with drenching downpours continuing in much of the Northeast (See the radar image above from just after 7 a.m. Thursday.)

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a high temperature around 50 degrees and a chance for showers, with a new, brief round of steady rain expected Thursday evening.

Friday, Dec. 29 will start with areas of fog on a cooler day with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Overall, it should be a mainly dry day precipitation-wise, but there could be a spotty shower or rainfall at times.

Saturday, Dec. 30 will be cloudy with possible peeks of sun and a high temperature generally in the low to mid-40s. A scattered shower can't be ruled out.

The unsettled stretch will finally end just as New Year's Eve comes on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the low 40s.

For the dropping of the ball down the flagpole at Times Square starting right at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, look for mainly clear skies with a temperature right around the freezing mark as the ball completes its descent at midnight on Monday, Jan. 1.

New Year's Day will be chilly with a high temperature of around 40 degrees and partly sunny skies.

