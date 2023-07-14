Update: Montgomery Teen Stabbed To Death In Port Jervis ID'd

Orange County resident Destin Rabess, age 18, of Montgomery was killed around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 12 in Port Jervis.

Port Jervis Police learned of the death and injured when they responded to Bon Secours Community Hospital located at 160 East Main St., Port Jervis, for a report of three patients in the emergency department with stab wounds, said Lt. Christopher Sargente with the Port Jervis Police.

Police initiated an investigation that revealed a disturbance had occurred prior to the report on Jersey Avenue near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue. Two groups of people engaged in an altercation, resulting in three persons being stabbed, Sargente said.

Sargente added that in addition to the death, a 17-year-old male, from Walden, suffered stab wounds and was transported to Westchester Medical Center, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

A 16-year-old male, also of Walden, suffered stab wounds, was treated at Bon Secours Community Hospital, and was released, police said.

Port Jervis City Police are conducting this investigation in conjunction with the New York State Police the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center.

"At this time there are no arrests related to this incident," said Sargente. "Numerous persons were involved in this incident, and police have conducted multiple interviews."

Sargente said the department is "imploring" the community to come forward with any information related to the incident.

Tips can be made confidentially to the Port Jervis Police Department at 845-856-5101.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice.

