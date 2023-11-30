These Orange County Roadways To Be Repaved As Part Of $100M Project: Hochul

The $100 million investment, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced, will support repaving projects on nearly 568 miles of busy roadways throughout the Hudson Valley, Capital Region, Long Island, and more.

Hochul said the effort comes as a result of severe weather that has been battering the state more and more.

"From a devastating blizzard to historic flooding, we are living in a time of record-breaking weather events which have left many roads across New York State in need of repair and rejuvenation," Hochul said, adding, "This $100 million will lengthen the lifespan of dozens of roads across the State, making them more resilient in the face of future extreme weather conditions.”

Roadways slotted for repairs under the project include:

Hudson Valley/Mid-Hudson Region:

Route 45 between East Eckerson Road to the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Ramapo and the villages of New Square and New Hempstead in Rockland County;

Route 42 from Wilson Road to the Sullivan County line in the town of Deerpark and Route 207 between Vance Road to Route 300 in the town of New Windsor in Orange County;

Route 115 (Salt Point Turnpike) between West Road to the Taconic State Parkway in the towns of Pleasant Valley and Clinton in Dutchess County;

Route 208 between Edgewood Drive to Route 44/55 in Gardiner and New Paltz in Ulster County;

Route 52 from Schoolhouse Road to east of Willy Avenue in the village of Jeffersonville in Sullivan County;

Route 97 from the Orange County line to one half-mile east of Van Tuyl Road Spur in the town of Lumberland in Sullivan County.

Capital Region:

Route 20 between Route 146 and Schoolcraft Street in the town of Guilderland in Albany County;

Route 23A between Route 296 and Scribner Hollow Road in the towns of Hunter and Tannersville in Greene County;

Route 66 between Old Route 66 and Gun Club Road and between Route 355 and Church Street in the towns of North Greenbush and Poestenkill, Rensselaer County;

Route 32 between Route 197and Route 9 in the town of Moreau in Saratoga County;

Route 914E (Veeder Avenue) between Millard Avenue and Route 5 in the city of Schenectady in Schenectady County;

Route 4 between the Whitehall Southern Village line to Route 18 in the town of Whitehall in Washington County.

Long Island:

The Southern State Parkway (908M) between Exit 32 and Exit 39 in Suffolk County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Orange and receive free news updates.