Sex Offender Charged With Drug Sales In Port Jervis

A 46-year-old sexual offender from the area has been charged with alleged drug possession and sales following an investigation into narcotics trafficking in the region.

Orange County resident Damon Don, of Port Jervis, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 22 following the month's-long investigation.

As a result of the execution of a search warrant at Don's home, police recovered a total of approximately 13 grams of crack cocaine, packaging materials for narcotics, a digital scale, and $1,859 in cash, said Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden.

“A small number of persons are responsible for the vast majority of illegal drugs in our city," Worden said. “We strive to identify and focus our investigative, patrol, and community resources to disrupt these persons and remove their illicit trafficking operations from our streets."

Don was charged with:

Five counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance

Seven counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia

Being a fugitive from justice/New Jersey/violation of parole

He was also charged with a sexual offender registry violation.

Don is currently under community supervision for life for having been previously convicted as a sexual offender in the State of New Jersey, Worden said.

The investigation and arrest were conducted in conjunction with:

Orange County District Attorney’s Office,

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations

Orange County Drug Task Force

Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Orange and receive free news updates.