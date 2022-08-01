Contact Us
West Orange Daily Voice serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
West Orange Daily Voice serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Huguenot Woman Hit With 31 Tickets After Fleeing Attempted Traffic Stop, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A woman from the area was issued 31 tickets after fleeing from the police.
A woman from the area was issued 31 tickets after fleeing from the police. Photo Credit: New York State Police/Google Map

A Hudson Valley woman who allegedly refused to stop for state police was issued 31 traffic tickets including one for driving impaired.

The incident took place in Orange County in the hamlet of Deerpark, around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

According to state police, troopers spotted a 2020 Ford Mustang traveling on Peenpack Trail in Huguenot, in violation of several traffic laws, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

 When troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Orange County resident Brittaney Brush, age 29, of Huguenot, failed to stop, Nevel said.

She traveled to a residence on Somarelli Drive and exited the vehicle. When troopers attempted to take her into custody, Brush fled the area on foot and was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. A search of the vehicle yielded a small number of drugs, he added.

Brush was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal use of drug paraphernalia
  • DWAI
  • Fleeing an officer
  • 31 traffic violation tickets.

She was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Deerpark Court.

