47-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Deerpark Found Dead

The search for a missing fisherman who disappeared in the region has come to a tragic end.

Search crews recovered a man’s body at around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Delaware River in New Jersey, according to New York State Police.

Authorities later identified him as 47-year-old William Vandyke, of York, Pennsylvania.

Vandyke was first reported missing from Orange County at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, shortly after he and another man set out to go fishing on the Delaware River in the town of Deerpark.

Investigators said their boat later capsized near Cherry Island State Park.

The other man was able to make it to shore and receive medical treatment, but Vandyke could not be located, police said.

Witnesses told authorities that Vandyke was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

In addition to New York State Police, search efforts were aided by the Sparrowbush, Port Jarvis, and Matamoras fire departments, along with Swift Water Rescue teams from New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Orange and receive free news updates.