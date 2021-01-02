COVID-19: New Deaths Reported In Orange County; Here's Latest Breakdown Of Cases By Community

Four new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Orange County over the weekend as the number of active cases spiked by several hundred.

Health officials in Orange County are now monitoring 2,685 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, Feb 1, up from approximately 2,000 on Friday. The new deaths brought the total to 678 since the pandemic began last year.

The state Health Department was reporting 172 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 31,626 COVID-19 confirmed positives reported in Orange County out of more than 475,000 tests administered, according to the Department of Health.

There are currently 134 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Orange County, down from 148 with five cases under investigation for possible infections.

The overall positive infection rate in Orange County rose slightly from 6.6 percent to 6.7 percent, still among the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Feb. 1:

City of Newburgh: 295;

New Windsor: 270;

Newburgh: 260;

City of Middletown: 251;

Wallkill: 237;

Montgomery: 215;

Warwick: 193;

Monroe: 163;

Chester: 105;

Blooming Grove: 103;

Goshen: 103;

Woodbury: 83;

HIghlands: 81;

Cornwall: 61;

Wawayanda: 54;

City of Port Jervis: 46;

Mount Hope: 45;

Minisink: 43;

Crawford: 41;

Hamptonburgh: 36;

Palm Tree: 33;

Deerpark: 29;

Greenville: 23;

Tuxedo: 18.

Statewide, there have been 1,410,656 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of 32.16 million tested. There have been 35,178 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

