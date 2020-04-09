Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
West Orange Daily Voice serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
Return to your home site

Menu

West Orange Daily Voice serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Orders Closures Of Playgrounds, Golf Courses, Boat Launches, Marinas
News

COVID-19: Here's The Latest Number Of Positive Cases In NYC, All State Counties

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Here's a breakdown of the number of COVID-19 cases in New York.
Here's a breakdown of the number of COVID-19 cases in New York. Photo Credit: Pixabay

There have been newly confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in 55 New York counties as the statewide total climbed to 159,937.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at his daily COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday, April 9 that there have been 10,621 new cases of the virus, which resulted in 7,067 deaths.

Approximately 18,000 New Yorkers are still hospitalized with COVID-19.

Though the number of cases continues to rise, and the death toll has risen to new highs, Cuomo said that social distancing has been working to help “flatten the curve,” and people being hospitalized for the virus has dropped precipitously.

“This is a direct correlation to our actions. If we stop (social distancing), we’re going to see those numbers go up,” he added. “The hospitalization rate suggests that things are going down and we’re flattening the curve, as you can see the hospitalizations are the lowest this month.”

Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in New York:

  • New York City: 87,028 (5,225 new cases);
  • Nassau: 20,140 (1,592);
  • Suffolk: 17,413 (1,569);
  • Westchester: 17,004 (1,117);
  • Rockland: 6,665 (252);
  • Orange: 4,090 (225);
  • Dutchess: 1,493 (98);
  • Erie: 1,362 (157);
  • Monroe: 698 (47);
  • Ulster: 460 (38);
  • Putnam: 438 (35);
  • Albany: 379 (37);
  • Onondaga: 358 (11);
  • Sullivan: 294 (15);
  • Saratoga: 172 (10);
  • Schenectady: 167 (18);
  • Oneida: 158 (33);
  • Niagara: 146 (12);
  • Broome: 105 (17);
  • Tompkins: 105 (6);
  • Madison: 91 (1);
  • Steuben: 89 (7);
  • Rensselaer: 79 (4);
  • St. Lawrence: 76 (7);
  • Columbia: 70 (7);
  • Chemung: 59 (4);
  • Genesee: 56 (9);
  • Chenango: 55 (2);
  • Ontario: 43 (4);
  • Jefferson: 42 (2);
  • Clinton: 40 (1);
  • Warren: 40 (7);
  • Otsego: 39 (1);
  • Wayne: 39;
  • Delaware: 37;
  • Oswego: 36 (3)
  • Herkimer: 32 (3);
  • Wyoming: 29 (2);
  • Greene: 28 (3);
  • Montgomery: 28 (10);
  • Livingston: 26 (1);
  • Washington: 25 (5);
  • Orleans: 22 (6);
  • Allegany: 22 (1);
  • Chautauqua: 18 (1);
  • Cattaraugus: 17 (2);
  • Tioga: 17 (5);
  • Cayuga: 16 (2);
  • Cortland: 16;
  • Seneca: 15 (3);
  • Fulton: 15 (1);
  • Schoharie: 12;
  • Franklin: 11 (1);
  • Essex: 8 (1);
  • Lewis: 6;
  • Schuyler: 4;
  • Hamilton: 3 (1);
  • Yates: 1.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

West Orange Daily Voice!

Serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.