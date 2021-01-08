Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
West Orange Daily Voice serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Community

Zak Failla
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County on Friday, Jan. 8. Photo Credit: Orange County
The legend for the Orange County COVID-19 map. Photo Credit: Orange County

The number of active COVID-19 cases is back above 2,500 in Orange County after it dipped to approximately 1,100 earlier this week. 

Health officials in Orange County are currently monitoring 2,369 active COVID-19 cases on Friday, Jan. 8 after reporting just 1,116 as recently as Monday, Jan. 4.

The state Health Department was reporting 401 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 25,254 COVID-19 confirmed positives reported in Orange County out of nearly 400,000 tests administered, according to the Department of Health.

According to the Department of Health, there are 156 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Orange County, with six under investigation with possible infections, 

The overall positive infection rate in Orange County spiked to 6.4 percent, among the highest rates in the Hudson Valley.

New COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the county as the virus-related death toll rose to 627, up from 597 on Jan. 4.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Jan. 8:

  • Wallkill: 274;
  • New Windsor: 245;
  • City of Middletown: 218;
  • Newburgh: 214;
  • City of Newburgh: 204;
  • Warwick: 196;
  • Monroe: 154;
  • Montgomery: 152;
  • Chester: 80;
  • Goshen: 80;
  • Highlands: 72;
  • Woodbury: 64;
  • Mount Hope: 61;
  • Cornwall: 60;
  • Minisink: 56;
  • Blooming Grove: 42;
  • Deerpark: 41;
  • Wawayanda: 39;
  • Hamptonburgh: 28;
  • Greenville: 20;
  • Palm Tree: 19;
  • City of Port Jervis: 16;
  • Tuxedo: 11.

Statewide, there have been 1,075,312 positive COVID-19 cases confirmed out of 26.57 million tests conducted in New York since the pandemic began. There have been 31,164 virus-related deaths.

