COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Orange County Cases By Community

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County has dipped dramatically after topping 2,000 for the first time last week.

According to the county Department of Health, there are currently 1,024 active COVID-19 cases in Orange County on Wednesday, Dec. 30, down from 2,026 a week ago.

The state Health Department was reporting 336 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 22,801 COVID-19 confirmed positives reported in Orange County out of more than 375,000 tests administered, according to the Department of Health.

One hundred and seventy-two COVID-19 patients are being treated in Orange County hospitals, up from approximately 138 last week, with another five potential cases still under investigation.

The overall positive infection rate spiked to 6.1 percent, among the highest rates in the Hudson Valley.

New COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the county as the virus-related death toll rose to 597, up from 572 late last week.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Orange County as of Dec. 30:

Newburgh: 115;

Wallkill: 115;

City of Middletown: 111;

Warwick: 107;

City of Newburgh: 84;

New Windsor: 78;

Montgomery: 77;

Monroe: 70;

Chester: 54;

Goshen: 40;

Blooming Grove: 39;

Wawayanda: 35;

Cornwall: 32;

Hamptonburgh: 29;

City of Port Jervis: 24;

Mount Hope: 24;

Greenville: 21;

Woodbury: 21;

HIghlands: 18;

Palm Tree: 18;

Crawford: 16;

Minisink: 15;

Deerpark: 12.

The state Department of Health was reporting 13,422 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Dec. 29 out of 154,949 tested, an 8.66 percent positive infection rate. In the past seven days, the infection rate has risen to 8.9 percent in New York due to the "holiday spike."

New York hospitals were reporting 7,892 COVID-19 patients being treated in their facilities, with 1,250 in ICU and 702 intubated.

Statewide, since the pandemic began, 957,412 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 25 million tests administered. A total of 29,905 virus-related deaths have been reported in New York.

