Port Jervis Eatery's Burger Ranks In Final Four For Best In NY State

A burger from a Hudson Valley restaurant was voted among the four best burgers in the state, according to the New York Beef Council.

The organization announced that the "Benny Burger" from Ben's Fresh in Orange County, located in Port Jervis, made the final four in its best burger competition

The other burgers that made the final four included:

“Holy Smokers Burger” from Ale n’ Angus Pub in Syracuse

“Bam Bam Burger” from Brewer Union Cafe in Brewerton

“The Empire Smash Burger” from Illusive Restaurant and Bar in Rensselaer

A panel of judges tried each of the burgers on Monday, May 9, and determined that the winner of the competition was the "Holy Smokes Burger" from Ale n' Angus Pub, the NY Beef Council announced.

