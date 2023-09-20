Hudson Valley Man Attacks Train Conductor In Port Jervis, Fracturing Jaw, Police Say

The incident took place in Orange County in the City of Port Jervis on Thursday, Sept. 7.

According to Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden, Damarion D. Gulley, age 22, hometown unknown, of Rockland County, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 18, for the crime that took place on an MTA platform in Port Jervis.

During the incident Worden said Gulley struck a New Jersey Transit conductor in the face multiple times with a closed fist and hit him with a railroad padlock, causing the victim to suffer a fractured jaw.

Two teens, ages 13 and 15, have also been charged in the assault, Worden said.

Gulley was charged with two counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $7,500 cash bail, $25,000 bond, or $50,000 partially secured bond.

“This brazen attack on a citizen at their workplace is an affront to the fundamental values of our community”, said Worden. “This conduct will never be accepted, and will be met with a swift, thorough, and certain law enforcement response that will not rest until all involved persons are held accountable”.

Port Jervis Police were assisted by:

Orange County District Attorney’s Office

MTA Police Department

Clarkstown Police Department

Town of Wallkill Police Department

County Attorney’s Office

Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

