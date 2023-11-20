Fatal Crash: 34-Year-Old ID'd As Victim In Port Jervis

It happened around 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 in Orange County on Park Avenue in the city of Port Jervis.

A passenger vehicle traveling in a westerly direction crossed the center double-yellow line, according to Port Jervis Chief of Police William J. Worden.

The car then struck a large flatbed tow truck operating in an easterly direction.

Officers and emergency medical crews rendered emergency assistance to a 34-year-old man from the Sullivan County hamlet of Glen Spey who sustained serious physical injuries and was trapped inside the driver’s side of the passenger vehicle.

The victim was extricated from the vehicle by the Port Jervis Fire Department and was transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis by Port Jervis EMS where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

The tow truck driver was transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital where he was treated and released.

The crash is currently under investigation by the City of Port Jervis Police Department detective unit.

