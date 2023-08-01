Clear 68°

Fatal Crash: 23-Year-Old Crashes Into Guardrail In Slate Hill

A 23-year-old man was killed after police say he lost control of his vehicle and hit a guardrail on a Hudson Valley roadway.

The incident happened around 4:50 p.m. Monday, July 31 in Orange County on I-84 in the hamlet Slate Hill.

Troopers from the Greenville barracks responded to I-84 westbound in Slate Hill for a report of a motorcycle crash, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation revealed that Pike County, Pennsylvania resident Austin Prey, of Matamoras, was driving a 2001 Honda motorcycle traveling westbound when for unknown reasons he lost control, causing him to roll the bike over and strike a guide rail, Nevel said.

Prey was attended to by Mobile Life but was pronounced dead at the scene.

