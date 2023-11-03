Walmart Unveils Remodeling Of 117 Stores: Here's What's New

The discount department store unveiled 117 remodeled stores in 30 states on Friday, Nov. 3, the largest single-day rollout of re-grand openings in the history of the company.

Walmart says it's invested over $9 billion in the past two years to upgrade more than 1,400 stores across the country.

" Each store is designed to deliver a more modern shopping experience and improve the lives of our associates and customers from the moment they step into the new space," Walmart said in a statement.

The fronts of the stores have a new checkout design based on customer feedback.

Refreshed exteriors and interiors feature new paint, new signs and more shopping carts.

Many pharmacies have moved toward the front of the store, with new private screening rooms for pharmacist consultations and services.

Walmart said it will roll over the remodel program into 2024.

The locations of the 117 remodeled stores has not been officially released.

Walmart, which has more than 4,600 locations in the US, says nearly 90 percent of the nation's population lives within 10 miles of a Walmart,

