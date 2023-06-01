Traffic Stop In Liberty Leads To Drug Bust, 3 Arrested, State Police Say

The bust took place in Sullivan County around 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 31 in the town of Liberty during a stop for traffic violations.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, during the stop, the driver of a 2006 Honda Accord, identified as Nicholas P. Macnaughton, age 22 from Syracuse, told troopers he had more than a pound of marijuana in the trunk of the car.

Also in the vehicle were the front seat passenger and owner of the vehicle Jack M. Alt, age 21 from Baldwinsville, and a juvenile in the back seat.

During a search of the car, troopers found 15 grams of cocaine in the trunk inside a safe, 3.54 pounds of marijuana in the back seat and the trunk, and approximately $6,578 in cash was located behind the glove box, Nevel said.

Macnaughton, Alt, and the juvenile were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both felonies.

The juvenile passenger was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and Alt was additionally charged with criminal possession of cannabis.

Macnaughton and Alt were arraigned in the Town of Fallsburg Court by Judge Kaminski and released on their own recognizance, they have a return court date on Tuesday, June 6, in the town of Liberty Court.

The juvenile was issued a family court appearance ticket for Thursday, June 1, at Sullivan County Family Court.

