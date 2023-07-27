State Police Report Increase In Car Thefts, Burglaries In Sullivan County

The thefts, and burglaries, began on Friday, July 21 and continued through Monday, July 24, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The thefts include:

Friday, July 21: A BMW was reported stolen from Falls Road in Rock Hill and located abandoned at 12th Ave. and West 134th in New York City.

Saturday, July 22: A Chevrolet Equinox was reported stolen from Route 42 in Forestburgh. The vehicle contained a purse with credit cards and personal items. The vehicle was located at 9 a.m., locked and abandoned at 12th Ave. and West 134th New York City.

Monday, July 24: A Toyota Highlander was reported stolen from Youngs Road, Roscoe. The vehicle was located via Flock HIT at 22 Colonel Ledyard Highway, Ledyard, Connecticut. The operator of the vehicle, Omar Hernandez, age 26 from New York, NY was arrested by the Ledyard Police Department. Hernandez was charged with larceny and held on a $15,000 cash bond.

Monday, July 24: Troopers responded to Picadilly Circle in Rock Hill for a report of larcenies from vehicles. Investigation revealed that three vehicles were broken into, a 2017 Land Rover Discovery, a Honda, and a 2009 Nissan Murano. The items stolen were credit cards and over $600.

This is an ongoing investigation. State Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and not leave anything of value in the car.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.