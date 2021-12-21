COVID-19: 11 New Cases Reported At School District In Area

With the holiday break fast approaching, an area school district is dealing with a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases among students and staff as New York contends with the winter surge of infections.

In Rockland County, the South Orangetown Central School District issued an alert to the community advising that there were 11 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections reported within the district.

The 11 cases were reported in these schools:

South Orangetown Middle School: Four , which were reported between Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 17;

, which were reported between Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 17; William O. Schaefer Elementary School: Three , which were reported between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17;

, which were reported between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17; Cottage Lane Elementary School: Two, which were reported between Monday, Dec. 13 and Dec. 17;

which were reported between Monday, Dec. 13 and Dec. 17; Tappan Zee High School: Two, which were reported between Wednesday, Dec. 15 and Dec. 17.

According to district officials, anyone who may have been a close contact has been called by either district or Rockland County health officials.

"Contact tracing has been completed," they said. "Those identified as contacts are called by the District and may also receive a call from a contact tracer from the Department of Health."

