Overcast 57°

SHARE

Saugerties Woman Caught With Child Porn, Police Say

A woman from the region has been arrested after she was allegedly found to have child pornography.

Jodi Judson, age 54, of Saugerties.
Jodi Judson, age 54, of Saugerties. Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Following an ongoing investigation, Ulster County resident Jodi Judson, age 54, of Saugerties, was arrested  on Monday, Sept. 18 and charged with possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, a felony.

She was released released on an appearance ticket to reappear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Leading up to the arrest, on Thursday, Aug. 3, the Saugerties Police Department was contacted by the Dallas Fort Worth Airport Police Department, requesting assistance with an investigation involving child pornography. 

Multiple search warrants were executed by the Saugerties PD, and Ulster County District Attorney's Office Computer Crime Unit on Monday, Aug. 28.

to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE