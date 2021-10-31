New National Poll Shows Areas Where Americans Are United, Divided

A large national study has tackled questions about what issues divide Americans and what values they share.

The study, conducted by the Siena College Research Institute, surveyed 6,077 Americans about issues including whether they believe much of the mainstream media is fake, vote choice and more.

Researchers found that Americans are divided on a number of issues, including voting rights, a path to citizenship, assault weapons and abortion.

Researchers said 61 percent of respondents said they support a federal ban on assault weapons, and 63 percent said they support providing a path to citizenship.

However, both issues are opposed by between 69 and 73 percent of respondents who believe "both that the election was stolen [from former President Donald Trump] and that much of the mainstream media is fake."

According to the study, 84 percent of Americans support passing federal legislation to protect voting rights and make it easier to vote.

Overall, 43 percent think abortion should be legal in most cases, and 36 percent said it should be illegal in most cases.

Despite division on a number of issues, researchers also found that respondents shared certain values after asking them to rank 34 categories.

Researchers were able to identify three major value areas that respondents agreed upon: equality, liberty and progress.

Researchers also interviewed respondents about how they feel about being an American and how they feel about the future of the United States.

“Are we divided? Yes. Do we share core values? Absolutely," SCRI’s Director Don Levy said about the study's findings said. "Are we proud to be Americans? For the most part. Do we think our great experiment will weather this storm? We’re somewhat hopeful, but concerned."

Learn more about the study here.

