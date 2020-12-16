Here Are Final 2020 Hudson Valley Presidential Election Results By County

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris handily won the election in New York, but voters in the Hudson Valley were divided on who should serve as the country's commander-in-chief.

Most of the state overwhelmingly chose the challenger over the incumbent; however, the majority of the Hudson Valley was more varied after all the ballots were counted.

A breakdown of voter decisions in the Hudson Valley for the 2020 presidential election:

Dutchess

Biden/Harris: 81,443 votes (53.9 percent)

Trump/Pence: 66,872 votes (44.3 percent)

Orange

Trump/Pence: 84,996 votes (49.4 percent)

Biden/Harris: 84,684 votes (49.2 percent)

Putnam

Trump/Pence: 29,283 votes (53.3 percent)

Biden/Harris: 24,953 votes (45.4 percent)

Rockland

Biden/Harris: 75,802 votes (50.4 percent)

Trump/Pence: 73,186 votes (48.7 percent)

Sullivan

Trump/Pence: 18,665 votes (53.9 percent)

Biden/Harris: 15,489 votes (44.70 percent)

Ulster

Biden/Harris: 57,970 votes (59.5 percent)

Trump/Pence: 37,590 votes (38.6 percent)

Westchester

Biden/Harris: 312,371 votes (67.6 percent)

Trump/Pence: 144,713 votes (31.3 percent)

In total, Biden received 5,244,006 (60.9 percent) votes in New York to Trump’s 3,250,230 (37.7 percent) to claim the state’s 29 electoral votes.

Biden flipped four counties Trump won four years ago, and claimed victory in the majority of upstate New York's largest cities. No states went from red to blue during this election.

It took more than a month for the election results to become official, as a record number of mail-in and absentee ballots had to be counted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

