Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Candidates Emerge To Become New Ulster County Exec As Pat Ryan Heads To Congress
Police & Fire

Wanted Out-Of-State Man Apprehended In Saugerties

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
AJ Brown
AJ Brown Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

An out-of-state man wanted for assaulting a woman was nabbed by police in the Hudson Valley.

The man was apprehended in Ulster County while officers were conducting a warrant investigation on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

While conducting the investigation, officers located AJ Brown, age unknown, of Gloucester, Massachusetts, living in the hamlet of Glasco, in the town of Saugerties, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

Brown was wanted out of Maryland on a warrant from Baltimore County for felony assault of a woman on I-95 in December 2021, Sinagra said.

He was taken into custody by officers without incident. 

Brown was processed and arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on the charge of being a fugitive from justice. 

He was sent to the Ulster County Jail without bail, awaiting extradition proceedings.

to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.