Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: Dramatic Change To Follow Storm As Arctic Blast Will Cause Sharp Drop In Temperatures
Police & Fire

Teen Duo Nabbed For Stealing Over $1,300 In Items At Area Walmart, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Both Kendra Suazo of the Bronx and the unnamed minor were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny after the incident on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in Monroe, according to New York State Police.
Both Kendra Suazo of the Bronx and the unnamed minor were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny after the incident on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in Monroe, according to New York State Police. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Matty Ring

An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were both charged with the felonies after they were caught leaving Walmart with $1,333.47 in merchandise that was unpaid for, police said. 

Both Kendra Suazo of the Bronx and the unnamed minor were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny after the incident in Orange County on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in Monroe, according to New York State Police. 

Both were released, police said, and will appear in the Town of Monroe Court in January. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.