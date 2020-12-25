Teen Duo Nabbed For Stealing Over $1,300 In Items At Area Walmart, Police Say

An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were both charged with the felonies after they were caught leaving Walmart with $1,333.47 in merchandise that was unpaid for, police said.

Both Kendra Suazo of the Bronx and the unnamed minor were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny after the incident in Orange County on Tuesday, Dec. 22 in Monroe, according to New York State Police.

Both were released, police said, and will appear in the Town of Monroe Court in January.

