Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed After Two Vehicles Stolen From Auto Shop In Saugerties

Nicole Valinote
Spencer Lane was charged after investigators reported that he stole two vehicles from the parking lot of a Saugerties auto repair shop. Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

A 36-year-old man is facing charges after investigators said that he stole two vehicles from the parking lot of a Hudson Valley auto repair shop.

Police in Ulster County said the vehicles were stolen from the parking lot of Monroe Muffler & Brake Service, located at 3160 Route 9W in Saugerties, on Friday, July 22.

Authorities began investigating the overnight thefts of a 2015 Subaru Forester and a 2019 Nissan Frontier, according to the Saugerties Police Department.

At 3 p.m. Friday, detectives arrested Spencer Lane, of Saugerties, and he was charged with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, police reported. 

He was released on his own recognizance and is set to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to the report.

The day Lane was arrested, investigators also found both of the vehicles undamaged, police said.

The Nissan was found in Kingston, and the Subaru was found in Saugerties, authorities reported.

