Sullivan County Duo Face Felony Heroin Possession Charges After Orange County Stop

Two Sullivan County men were arrested on drug charges after police allegedly found 20.4 grams of heroin in their vehicle during a routine traffic stop on I-87 near Newburgh.

Terrence Hulse, 37, and Chanel S. Watkins, 29, both of Monticello, were taken into custody after state troopers searched their vehicle at approximately 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

They were charged with the felonies of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

The pair was released to reappear in the Town of Newburgh Court in November.

