Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Police & Fire

Sullivan County Duo Face Felony Heroin Possession Charges After Orange County Stop

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
In this photo illustration, you can see what heroin looks like in powder and pill form.
In this photo illustration, you can see what heroin looks like in powder and pill form. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Two Sullivan County men were arrested on drug charges after police allegedly found 20.4 grams of heroin in their vehicle during a routine traffic stop on I-87 near Newburgh.

Terrence Hulse, 37, and Chanel S. Watkins, 29, both of Monticello, were taken into custody after state troopers searched their vehicle at approximately 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15. 

They were charged with the felonies of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. 

The pair was released to reappear in the Town of Newburgh Court in November.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.