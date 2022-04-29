Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Police & Fire

Statewide Alert Issued For Kingston Man Wanted For First-Degree Rape

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Luis D. Fernandez
Luis D. Fernandez Photo Credit: New York State Police

Have you seen him?

New York State Police issued an alert on Friday, April 29 seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ulster County resident Luis D. Fernandez, age 46, of Kingston. 

Fernandez failed to appear in the Greene County Court after being released on bail and is wanted for multiple felony charges including:

  • Predatory sexual assault against a child, a Class A felony, 
  • Course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, a Class B felony, 
  • Four counts of rape in the first degree, a Class B felony. 

He is also wanted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. 

Fernandez may be attempting to flee to Puerto Rico. 

Any information regarding Fernandez’s location should be forwarded to SP Catskill at 518-622-8600. Information will be kept confidential if requested.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.