Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Potentially Severe Storms With Damaging Wind Gusts Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Seen Him? Saugerties Police Issue Alert For Wanted Man

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Jeffrey Cafaldo
Jeffrey Cafaldo Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

Police in the Hudson Valley issued an alert for a 39-year-old man who is wanted on multiple charges.

Jeffrey Cafaldo is wanted for second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment in a disturbance incident, the Saugerties Police Department, located in Ulster County, reported on Monday, July 18.

Police said the warrant was issued on Wednesday, June 29.

He is described as being 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.