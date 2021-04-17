Seen Him Or This Car? Man Wanted In Connection With Attempted Kidnapping, NY State Police Say

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man connected to an alleged kidnapping.

On Thursday, March 25, New York State Police launched an investigation into a domestic incident involving a potential kidnapping shortly before 5 a.m. in the town of Halcott in Greene County, officials said.

The suspect, 29-year-old Bahji Green was soon spotted by New York State Police who attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Police said that Green refused to comply and sped away, leading to a shortly terminated chase.

According to police, when the pursuit was terminated, local law enforcement agencies set up a roadblock at the intersections of County Road 2 and State Route 10 in the town of Hamden, in Delaware County.

Green was able to avoid the roadblock, police said, as an officer from the Walton Police Department fired his gun at him. No injuries were reported, and it was unclear whether the vehicle was struck by a bullet.

Green was described as being approximately 6-feet tall weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a Toyota minivan with the license plate JBU-7991.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling 518-622-8600.

