Saugerties Man Charged With Burning Car, Filing Fraudulent Claim, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with arson after allegedly having his car burned and then filing a fraudulent claim.

Ulster County resident William Duryea, age 27, of Saugerties, was arrested on Monday, March 27 by state police, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, Duryea went to work at 10 p.m. at the Ulster Service Area on I-87. Around 11:20 p.m. he received a call from Kingston Police telling him that his vehicle was found on fire in Hasbrouck Park, Nevel said.

Nevel said Duryea told police that he left his keys in the car when he went to work, and someone must have stolen the vehicle.

During the investigation, troopers learned that Duryea did not drive his vehicle to work that evening. He had his vehicle burned and filed an insurance claim, police said.

Duryea was charged with:

Arson

Insurance fraud

Falsely reporting an incident

He was released on his own recognized on the insurance fraud charge and issued an appearance ticket in Kingston Court on the fraud charge.

