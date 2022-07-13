Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Breaking News: Here's When New Rounds Of Showers, Storms Are Possible
Police & Fire

Saugerties Man Called City Office, Threatened To Shoot Cops, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Masani Gordon, age 26, of Saugerties, was charged with making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening to shoot Saugerties Police.
Masani Gordon, age 26, of Saugerties, was charged with making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening to shoot Saugerties Police. Photo Credit: Saugerties Police Department

A Hudson Valley man is facing criminal charges after allegedly threatening to shoot police officers.

Ulster County resident Masani Gordon, of Saugerties, was arrested Thursday, July 8, following an investigation by Saugerties Police.

Investigators said the 26-year-old called the Town of Saugerties Supervisor’s Office in June 2022 and threatened to shoot members of the city’s police force.

Police did not say what, if anything, may have prompted the threat.

Gordon was charged with making terroristic threats, a felony, and ordered held at the Ulster County jail without bail. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.