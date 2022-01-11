Police Standoff Ends Peacefully When Woman Surrenders In Ulster County

A woman from the region held police at bay for more than 90 minutes after she allegedly displayed a weapon at an area apartment complex.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 9, when the Ulster Police Department responded to a 911 call for a woman displaying a weapon at the complex on Neighborhood Road in Ulster.

According to Ulster Chief of Police Kyle Berardi, when officers arrived the woman, who was known to have weapons, refused to comply with the officer's demands to exit the apartment.

At that time area apartments were evacuated and the Kingston / Ulster Police Emergency Services Unit was activated, along with a negotiator from the Ulster Police Department, Berardi said.

After about an hour and a half of negotiations, the woman surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, the chief said.

The woman was transported by Mobile Life Support Services to Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus for an evaluation.

An investigation is ongoing with criminal charges to be filed at a later date, Berardi said.

The Ulster Police Department was assisted by:

Kingston/Ulster Police Emergency Services Unit

Ulster County Sheriff’s Office

New York State Police

Mobile Life Support Services

Ulster County Emergency Management

Town of Ulster Highway Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.