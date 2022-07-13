Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice
Motorcyclist Driving In 'Unsafe Manner' Injured After Crashing In Lloyd, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
A 56-year-old man is recovering after crashing his motorcycle on Vineyard Avenue in the Town of Lloyd Tuesday, July 12.
A 56-year-old man is recovering after crashing his motorcycle on Vineyard Avenue in the Town of Lloyd Tuesday, July 12. Photo Credit: Photo by pixel6propix on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

A 56-year-old motorcyclist from the Hudson Valley was driving “in an unsafe manner” when he lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle, authorities said.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office said the Highland resident was operating his bike on Vineyard Avenue in the Town of Lloyd when he wrecked just after midnight Tuesday, July 12.

Deputies found the man lying on a sidewalk.

A preliminary investigation found that he had crashed into the hood and windshield of the parked vehicle before he was ejected from his bike, police said.

The man was initially taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital and was later flown to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

The extent of his injuries was unclear. 

