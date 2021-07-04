Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice
Missing NY Woman Found Dead, State Police Say

Gina J. Baca
Gina J. Baca Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 45-year-old woman who was reported missing in New York earlier this week has been found dead, state police announced.

On Tuesday, June 29, an alert was issued for Angola resident Gina J. Baca, who was reported missing by the Seneca Nation of Indians in Erie County.

This week, on Thursday, July 1, State Police said that Baca was located and was found dead. No information regarding her death was released.

New York State Police said that the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Forensic Identification Unit are investigating. No other information was immediately available.

