Man Nabbed For Multiple Home Burglaries In Saugerties, Police Say

A 40-year-old man has been charged for allegedly committing multiple home burglaries in the area.

Ulster County resident James E. O'Donnell, age 40, of Mount Marion Park, a hamlet of Saugerties, was arrested on Wednesday, March 1.

O’Donnell was arrested following an ongoing investigation of multiple residential burglaries that occurred in late 2022, in the town and village of Saugerties, said Chief Joesph Sinagra of the Saugerties Police.

O’Donnell was charged with:

Burglary

Two counts of criminal possession of stolen property

Three counts of forgery of a vehicle identification number

He was released after posting a $5,000 cash bail.

Saugerties Police were assisted in their investigation by members of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicle Special Investigations Unit.

Additional arrests are pending in the case, Ssinagra said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.