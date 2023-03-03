Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: New Update: Death Of NY 14-Year-Old Samantha Humphrey Being Treated As Homicide
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed For Multiple Home Burglaries In Saugerties, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 40-year-old man from the area was nabbed for allegedly committing multiple home burglaries.
A 40-year-old man from the area was nabbed for allegedly committing multiple home burglaries. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Kindel Media on Pexels

A 40-year-old man has been charged for allegedly committing multiple home burglaries in the area.

Ulster County resident James E. O'Donnell, age 40, of Mount Marion Park, a hamlet of Saugerties, was arrested on Wednesday, March 1.

O’Donnell was arrested following an ongoing investigation of multiple residential burglaries that occurred in late 2022, in the town and village of Saugerties, said Chief Joesph Sinagra of the Saugerties Police.

O’Donnell was charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Two counts of criminal possession of stolen property
  • Three counts of forgery of a vehicle identification number

He was released after posting a $5,000 cash bail. 

Saugerties Police were assisted in their investigation by members of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicle Special Investigations Unit. 

Additional arrests are pending in the case, Ssinagra said.

to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.