Man Nabbed Fleeing State Police During Traffic Stop In Thompson, Cops Say

A 27-year-old man was charged with fleeing a police officer after allegedly taking off at a high rate of speed during a traffic stop in the area and then crashing.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in the town of Thompson.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, a state trooper was patrolling in the town of Thompson when he spotted a 2015 BMW 6 on Route 17 violating several traffic laws.

As the trooper approached the vehicle, he observed a male driver and a female front-seat passenger. Before there was any exchange, the driver of the vehicle sped off, Nevel said.

As the BMW fled the area at a high rate of speed, the driver also turned the vehicle’s exterior lights off.

The BMW exited Route 17 at exit 107 and proceed down Heiden Road. The trooper lost sight of the vehicle but located it a short time later crashed at the intersection of Downs Road and Heiden Road. Both the man and woman fled the area on foot, Nevel said.

The trooper and his canine partner Wink initiated a search. They were assisted by the Town of Fallsburg Police Department and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately midnight, the trooper spotted a Honda Pilot traveling at a slow rate of speed around the area of the crash, Nevel said.

The trooper stopped the vehicle. While interviewing the driver of the Pilot he noticed a passenger in the back that was soaking wet and covered in mud.

Nevel said he was identified as the driver of the BMW, Stephen Pena, age 27, of Bogota, New Jersey.

Pena was arrested and charged with:

Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Reckless endangerment

Obstruction of governmental administration

He was also issued 15 traffic tickets.

Pena was released on an appearance ticket.

The passenger of the vehicle has not been located yet.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ulster Sullivan and receive free news updates.