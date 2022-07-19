Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Choked Passenger During Dispute In Saugerties, Police Say

Vincent Neglia Jr. was arrested Saturday, July 16, after police said he choked a male passenger in his car on Route 32 in Saugerties.
Vincent Neglia Jr. was arrested Saturday, July 16, after police said he choked a male passenger in his car on Route 32 in Saugerties. Photo Credit: Saugerties Police/Google Maps street view

A man is facing criminal charges for allegedly choking a male passenger in his car during a fight in the Hudson Valley, authorities said.

In Ulster County, Saugerties Police were called to Route 32 near Vinnie’s Farm Market just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, with reports of a domestic incident between two males.

Investigators determined that the pair got into an argument while inside a vehicle before the driver, 36-year-old Vincent Neglia, exited the car and approached the victim, who was in the back seat.

Neglia allegedly grabbed a hold of the victim’s neck area and “applied pressure for several seconds,” according to police. He was also accused of grabbing the victim while trying to remove him from the car.

Police arrested Neglia on charges of criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and released on his own recognizance.

The judge also issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim. 

