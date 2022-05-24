Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Sites

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Capital District
    serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
  • Columbia Greene
    serves Athens, Cairo, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Coxsackie, Ghent, Greenport, Hudson & Kinderhook
Police & Fire

Man Charged With Attempted Murder By State Police In Liberty

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
A man from the region is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting someone through a bathroom door.
A man from the region is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting someone through a bathroom door. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A man from the region is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting someone through a bathroom door.

Sullivan County resident Gregory Cochran, age 46, of Monticello, was arrested Friday, May 20, after the victim told New York State Police that Cochran had pistol-whipped them the day prior.

The victim also revealed that during a prior altercation with Cochran in Monticello in December 2021, Cochran had shot through a bathroom door, striking them in the head, police said.

Cochran and another person then drove the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment before they were later transferred to Garnet Health Medical Center in Orange County, according to police.

State Police arrested Cochran at his home in connection with both incidents.

He was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He’s being held at the Sullivan County jail without bail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.