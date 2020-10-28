Man Caught With Two Kilos Of Cocaine Hidden In Lucky Charms Boxes, NY State Police Say

A 23-year-old man faces felony charges after two Lucky Charms boxes stuffed with blocks of cocaine were found inside his vehicle by New York State Police.

According to troopers, probable cause was established to search the vehicle of Jahn Rentas, of Worcester, Massachusetts, and its occupants after he was pulled over on Interstate 90 in the area of Verona, New York, near Utica, at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Police said that 4.5 pounds of cocaine were uncovered.

Rentas, who is awaiting arraignment at Oneida County Jail, was charged with the felony of first-degree criminal possession of a control substance.

