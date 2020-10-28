Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing
Return to your home site

Menu

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Nearby Towns

  • North Orange
    serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Sussex
    serves Andover, Byram, Franklin, Hardyston, Hopatcong, Lafayette, Newton, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, Sussex & Vernon
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Northwest Dutchess
    serves Clinton, Hyde Park, Milan, Pleasant Valley, Red Hook & Rhinebeck
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Where NY Ranks For Lowest Positivity Rate Among 50 States, DC
Police & Fire

Man Caught With Two Kilos Of Cocaine Hidden In Lucky Charms Boxes, NY State Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Cocaine, hidden within cereal boxes, that confiscated by State Police. Photo Credit: New York State Police
The cocaine that was hidden inside the cereal boxes Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 23-year-old man faces felony charges after two Lucky Charms boxes stuffed with blocks of cocaine were found inside his vehicle by New York State Police. 

According to troopers, probable cause was established to search the vehicle of Jahn Rentas, of Worcester, Massachusetts, and its occupants after he was pulled over on Interstate 90 in the area of Verona, New York, near Utica, at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24. 

Police said that 4.5 pounds of cocaine were uncovered. 

Rentas, who is awaiting arraignment at Oneida County Jail, was charged with the felony of first-degree criminal possession of a control substance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ulster Sullivan Daily Voice!

Serves Fallsburg, Kingston, Liberty, Mamakating, Monticello, New Paltz, Saugerties, Thompson, Ulster & Wawarsing

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.