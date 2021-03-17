Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: IRS Planning To Delay April 15 Tax Deadline, Reports Say
Police & Fire

Man Attacked By Three Men With Box Cutters In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know them? Two of the three suspects.
Know them? Two of the three suspects. Photo Credit: South Nyack-Grand View Police Department

Police are asking for help identifying three men who allegedly attacked and robbed another man in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 940 p.m., on Friday, March 12 on Cooper Drive in South Nyack, said South Nyack Police Chief Daniel Wilson.

According to the chief, a man was standing next to his vehicle when he was approached by three Black men. Two of the men pulled out box cutters forcibly removed the victim's wallet and forced him to the ground.

One of the men entered the victim's vehicle seeking additional proceeds, police said.

The three men then fled by foot on Cooper Driver and continued northbound on Ross Avenue.

The victim was not injured.

The men are described as all three wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts with the hoods over their heads, dark colors pants, and surgical masks.

Suspect 1 was described as being 5-foot10, with a stocky/athletic build; suspect 2 was described as being 6-foot, heavy-set with facial hair, and suspect 3 was described as being 5-foot-9 with a slender build.

There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the South Nyack-Grand View Police Department at 845-358-0206.

